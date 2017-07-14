Four arrested after traffic stop leads deputies to meth lab

Two men and two women have been arrested and charged with operating a meth lab in Kershaw County, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Jim Matthews detailed the arrest of the group Friday afternoon.

Jeffery Lewis Hopkins, 27; Donna Louise Bennett, 37; Robin A. Ruotolo, 28; and Brent Allen Richardson, 25, have all been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.

According to Matthews, a traffic stop back in June helped them piece together the case against the four suspects. In that stop, Matthews said, deputies seized what he called "precursor chemicals" that help in the process of creating the drug.

From there, Matthews said, deputies were called to an address on Oak Ridge Church Road where they located two one pot meth labs as well as more chemicals used in the manufacturing of meth.

Over a period of two weeks, narcotics investigators built up their case against the group and arrests were made on July 13.

All four were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

