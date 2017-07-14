CPD: Suspect in Garners Ferry Rd. bank robbery has 'disfigured lip'

This is the suspect wanted in the July 14 bank robbery on Garners Ferry Road. (Source: Surveillance images/CPD)

Columbia police are on the scene of an armed bank robbery at the First Citizen Bank on Garners Ferry Road.

The bank is located at 7366 Garners Ferry Road. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the bank before fleeing. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as having a "disfigured" top lip.

Again, if you recognize him from the surveillance pictures, call 1-888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/c65YYdGA2o — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 14, 2017

If you have any information about this crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

