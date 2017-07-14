WATCH LIVE: Sinkhole forms under Florida home, forces evacuation - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH LIVE: Sinkhole forms under Florida home, forces evacuation

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A sinkhole in Land O'Lakes, FL has caused the evacuation of a home in this neighborhood. There were not injures. (Source: WFLA/CNN) A sinkhole in Land O'Lakes, FL has caused the evacuation of a home in this neighborhood. There were not injures. (Source: WFLA/CNN)

LAND O'LAKES, FL (WIS) - A sinkhole forced a neighborhood to evacuate Friday, as it caused two houses to collapse and continued to grow.

MOBILE USERS: To view the stream, click here. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly