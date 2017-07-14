Southbound lanes of I-77 blocked due to accident - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Southbound lanes of I-77 blocked due to accident

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Google Earth Pro) (Source: Google Earth Pro)
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An accident on Interstate 77 has caused all southbound traffic to be blocked off, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Emergency officials say that accident in the southbound lane of I-77 near exit 12 near the Forest Drive and Strom Thurmond Boulevard exit.

No word on any injuries. 

You're advised to take an alternate route.

