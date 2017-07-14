I-77 back open after one killed in collision

Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.More >>
Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the...More >>
Columbia police are on the scene of an armed bank robbery at the First Citizen Bank on Garners Ferry Road.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.More >>
An accident involving two cars traveling on Interstate 77 has resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
A person has died in a mobile home fire Thursday night in Gaston.More >>
Columbia native, banking icon, and former Augusta Nationals chairman William Woodward "Hootie Johnson has passed away.More >>
Two men and two women have been arrested and charged with operating a meth lab in Kershaw County, the sheriff said.More >>
The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.More >>
