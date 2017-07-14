I-77 back open after one killed in collision

An accident involving two cars traveling on Interstate 77 has resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

L. Cpl. David Jones with the Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 1 p.m. near exit 12 on I-77.

Jones said the driver of a 1996 Ford pickup truck traveling north on I-77 crossed over and into the southbound lane and struck a 1997 Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died. The driver of the Ford, meanwhile, was transported to Palmetto Health Richland with serious injuries.

The southbound lane of I-77 was closed for several hours while officials worked and cleaned up after the crash.

The Highway Patrol's MAIT continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.