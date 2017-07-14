Coroner identifies victim in fatal I-77 collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in fatal I-77 collision

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim in the fatal collision that happened Friday afternoon on I-77.

Marcus Campbell of Columbia died from head trauma associated with the crash. 

L. Cpl. David Jones with the Highway Patrol said the collision happened around 1 p.m. on Friday near exit 12 on I-77. 

Jones said the driver of a 1996 Ford pickup truck traveling north on I-77 crossed over and into the southbound lane and struck a Campbell's Toyota. 

Campbell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died. The driver of the Ford, meanwhile, was transported to Palmetto Health Richland with serious injuries.

The southbound lane of I-77 was closed for several hours while officials worked and cleaned up after the crash.

The Highway Patrol's MAIT continues to investigate the crash.

