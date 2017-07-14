Missing SC man thought to be a danger to himself, others located safely in OH

A man thought to be a danger to himself and possibly others has been located safely in Ohio, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Scott Sizemore, 41, reportedly went missing from the Eutawville area on July 3 near Lakeside Marina and Resort. Deputies say Sizemore possibly had mental issues.

However, according to the sheriff's office, Sizemore returned to his home in Ohio without incident.

The circumstances surrounding his return to Ohio are unknown at this time.

