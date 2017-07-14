Person killed, dog rescued in mobile home fire in Gaston

A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
A critical unit is opening for patients requiring critical care.More >>
A critical unit is opening for patients requiring critical care.More >>
The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.More >>
The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.More >>
Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the...More >>
Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.More >>
An accident on Interstate 77 has caused an entire lane of traffic to be blocked off, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.More >>
An accident on Interstate 77 has caused an entire lane of traffic to be blocked off, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.More >>
A sinkhole forced a neighborhood to evacuate Friday, as it caused two houses to collapse and continued to grow.More >>
A sinkhole forced a neighborhood to evacuate Friday, as it caused two houses to collapse and continued to grow.More >>
Kershaw County Sheriff James Matthews referred to the criminal justice system in his county as "catch and release" after a man who has been arrested numerous times walked out of court after his most recent sentencing.More >>
Kershaw County Sheriff James Matthews referred to the criminal justice system in his county as "catch and release" after a man who has been arrested numerous times walked out of court after his most recent sentencing.More >>
A nationwide bridal chain suddenly began closing stores and its Florida headquarters on Thursday with no information from the company explaining why.More >>
A nationwide bridal chain suddenly began closing stores and its Florida headquarters on Thursday with no information from the company explaining why.More >>