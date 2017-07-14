Person killed, dog rescued in mobile home fire in Gaston

A person has died in a mobile home fire Thursday night in Gaston.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 100 block of Graball Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Arriving firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the house, which they had to control before they could enter the house.

After entering the house, firefighters found an unconscious person. The victim could not be resuscitated by EMS and died at the scene.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Firefighters also found a dog inside the home, which firefighters managed to revive with a pet oxygen kit.

SLED and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

