Reward offered for info on burglar whose hoodie didn't disguise much

A still image from surveillance video shows a clear image of one of two men who burglarized a West Columbia gas station on June 6. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff;s Department)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for two men who broke into a West Columbia gas station in June.

Surveillance video caught a pretty clear image of one of the men who burglarized the Jet Fuel convenience store on Charleston Highway near Old Wire Road on June 6.

The sheriff's department highlighted the man's face in a video on Friday. "A hoodie only covers so much," a department spokesman wrote on Facebook. "So, take a look at this guy's face - and his clothes and backpack - to see if he looks familiar."

The men stole some tobacco products from the store.

If you recognize either of the men or know anything about the crime, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

