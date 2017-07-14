South Carolina gets a little love in vote for SEC division title

Media members are giving the Gamecocks a little bit of love this season.

SEC Media Days just wrapped up, and with that comes the media picks for who will win each division along with the SEC Championship. Well, of course, the media picked the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the West this year and defeat Georgia for the conference title.

However, when looking at the East, media members picked South Carolina to finish in the middle of the pack just below Tennessee and just above Kentucky.

That's better than last year when the Gamecocks were picked to finish dead last in the division.

South Carolina even got a first place vote to win the title outright.

Hope springs eternal, Gamecocks fans.

