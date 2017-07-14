Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit opens at Palmetto Health Richland

A critical unit is opening for patients in the Midlands requiring critical care.

Palmetto Health Richland opened its Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit on Friday. The unit will house patients who have had complex neurosurgical procedures, complications from strokes, traumatic brain or spinal cord injuries.

Physicians said units like these have been associated with lower mortality and shorter hospital stays for patients who need specialized care.

“We understand the differences in treatment that is required for these kinds of patients,” said Roham Moftakhar, M.D., chief of neurosurgery at Palmetto Health Richland and medical director of Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group Neurosurgery. and we are glad to fill a gap in medical care that exists in our community. We have the facilities and expertise to ensure the patients receive the best care.

For information about the NSICU or Palmetto Health Neuroscience, click here or call 803-434-8323.

