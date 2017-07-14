Lexington-Richland 5 adds security for school board meeting after member, staff get threats

U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.More >>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.More >>
Sharon Price and her fiance, Andy Price, were practicing the dance move when things took a turn for the "ouch."More >>
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.More >>
Media members are giving the Gamecocks a little bit of love this season.More >>
Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.More >>
A nationwide bridal chain suddenly began closing stores and its Florida headquarters on Thursday with no information from the company explaining why.More >>
Police say a 16-year-old Charleston reported missing in June was located Thursday night.More >>
A Midlands school district has taken security precautions for an upcoming meeting in which a controversial school development will be discussed.More >>
Heavy rain and gusty winds could disrupt your weekend.More >>
Lexington deputies have arrested and charged a Charlotte man after an altercation with a woman at a Lexington County apartment complex.More >>
