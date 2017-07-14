Lexington-Richland 5 adds security for school board meeting after member, staff get threats

A Midlands school district has taken security precautions for an upcoming meeting in which a controversial school development will be discussed.

A message on the Lexington-Richland School District 5 web site has some residents concerned. It warned of added security measures at its next school board meeting.

When you go to the district web site, the message is was first thing that pops up.

"Safety is a top priority at School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties," read the message. "Out of an abundance of caution, added security measures will be implemented for the Monday, July 17 School Board meeting. A security screening will be conducted upon entry, and we encourage members of the public to arrive early."

We reached out to LR5 district officials Thursday who said Monday night's meeting, which will be open to the public, will be directly tied to the district's ongoing discussion regarding a new elementary school on Amicks Ferry Road.

"Out of an abundance of caution, added security measures will be implemented for the Monday, July 17 School Board meeting. These measures are being added in response to the contentious nature of recent board meetings and to what the district perceives as threatening content and verbal exchange regarding proposed land purchase on Amicks Ferry Road," says a statement provided by the district.

Some people who live in the area are opposed to project.

District officials confirm to WIS that a board member and district staff have received verbal and written threats and law enforcement was contacted.

Monday night's public meeting will be held at 7:00 at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies in Chapin.

