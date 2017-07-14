CPD investigating armed robbery at gas station

Columbia Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station on Leesburg Road overnight.

Police sent a Tweet at about 2:30 a.m. Friday saying the Circle K at 3416 Leesburg Road had been robbed at gunpoint.

CPD is on,scene investigating an armed robbery at 3416 Leesburg rd at the "Circle K". pic.twitter.com/9LcFJK3xBU — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 14, 2017

#CPDUpdate for 3416 Leesburg rd, suspect was a B/M, 5'9, between 21-25 years of age.wearing a dark jacket, multi-colored gym pants. — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 14, 2017

If you know anything about this robbery, or if you have any information that could help police make an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

