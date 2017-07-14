Man shot late Thursday on West Beltline Blvd.

A man was shot late Thursday night on West Beltline Boulevard.

Columbia dispatch says it happened in the 3900 block of West Beltline Boulevard, near Bailey Street, shortly before midnight. Dispatchers say the man was shot in the foot. He is expected to be okay.

Investigators have not released any other information, including a description of the shooter. WIS is working to get more information.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

