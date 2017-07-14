Man shot late Thursday on West Beltline Blvd.

A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.More >>
Although Trump says 'nothing happened' when son met Russian, senators investigating Russian election meddling want more from Trump Jr.More >>
Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the...More >>
Lightning can strike at the least expected times, like perfectly clear days. It can also hit people hard even when it strikes a nearby object.More >>
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.More >>
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.More >>
In a word, HOT. More words: humid, muggy, ugh! But changes are on the way by the weekend.More >>
A man was shot late Thursday night on West Beltline Boulevard.More >>
Columbia Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station on Leesburg Road overnight.More >>
