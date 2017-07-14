FIRST ALERT: Storms expected to continue through Monday morning

Showers and storms are expected to roll through the Midlands throughout the night Sunday and into Monday morning.

A stationary front in the state has brought additional moisture in the air and that moisture will also help to keep temperatures down for the beginning of the workweek. The front is expected to basically wash out by Monday however, we’ll have enough moisture around to continue a good chance of afternoon storms through Tuesday.

On Sunday, a Flash Flood Warning was issued in Richland County due to the amount of rainfall coming from a storm system moving through the area.

Flash Flood Warning including Columbia SC, Dentsville SC, Forest Acres SC until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/xxR3lfTWmg — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 16, 2017

If you can avoid the 9500 block of Two Notch Road, do it! Flooding in the area. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/9L0ONrRPat — Emery Glover (@EmeryGlover17) July 16, 2017

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were also issued throughout the day however they ended earlier than expected.

Temperatures are expected to return to the middle and upper nineties later in the week.

Mobile users, take a look at some these beautiful images from around the Midlands after Saturday's storms

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Mostly cloudy, 50% shower/storm chance, below average temperatures, highs in the upper 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, 50% shower/storm chance, below average temperatures, highs in the low 90s

Tuesday: Warmer, partly sunny, highs in the low to middle 90s, Rain chance 40%

Wednesday & Thursday: The heat returns, mostly sunny, highs in the upper 90s, heat index 100+

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.