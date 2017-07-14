FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms to continue into Sunday morning

Showers and storms are expected to continue throughout the night on Saturday and into Sunday morning due to a front that has moved into the state.

The front is expected to stall over the state Sunday and basically wash out by Monday however, we’ll have enough moisture around to continue a good chance of afternoon storms through Tuesday.

The heating of the day along with the front is what could give us a few strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a Marginal risk for severe weather throughout the day and night on Saturday. The greatest risk would be damaging winds, and heavy rain with a smaller risk of hail and tornadoes. Highs on Sunday and Monday are expected to fall due to additional clouds. On Sunday, temperatures will “cool” to the upper eighties while temperatures are expected to hit the lower nineties on Monday.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s

