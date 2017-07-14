FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Midlands counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple counties in the Midlands.

Richland, Kershaw, and Fairfield counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. The National Weather Service says the storms can have winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lugoff SC, Camden SC, Blythewood SC until 6:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/LS3LNUm8IL — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) July 15, 2017

As a cold front continues to move closer to the state, showers and storms are expected. The front is expected to stall over the state Sunday and basically wash out by Monday however, we’ll have enough moisture around to continue a good chance of afternoon storms through Tuesday.

The heating of the day along with the front is what could give us a few strong to severe storms Saturday and Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk for severe weather both days. The greatest risk would be damaging winds, and heavy rain (smaller risk of hail and tornadoes) highs will “cool” to the lower 90s Sunday.

Saturday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 104°-105°.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s

