FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible for Saturday and Sunday

The heat will continue to be the main factor in weather for our weekend in the Midlands, however, there is a chance for showers and storms that could become severe.

A cold front continues to move closer to the state. It is expected to stall over the state Sunday and will basically wash out by Monday however, we’ll have enough moisture around to continue a good chance of afternoon storms through Tuesday.

The heating of the day along with the front could give us a few strong to severe storms Saturday and Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk for severe weather both days. The greatest risk would be damaging winds, and heavy rain (smaller risk of hail and tornadoes) highs will “cool” to the lower 90s Sunday.

Saturday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 104°-105°.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.