FIRST ALERT: Cloud cover, showers, and storms expected for Sunday

A stationary front will keep clouds and showers in the forecast on Sunday.

The rain chance for the day is about 50 percent.

The additional moisture in the air will also keep temperatures below average in the upper 80s and low 90s, but the middle and upper 90s will return later in the workweek. The front is expected to basically wash out by Monday however, we’ll have enough moisture around to continue a good chance of afternoon storms through Tuesday.

Mobile users, take a look at some these beautiful images from around the Midlands after Saturday's storms

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Mostly cloudy, 50% shower/storm chance, below average temperatures, highs in the upper 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, 50% shower/storm chance, below average temperatures, highs in the low 90s

Tuesday: Warmer, partly sunny, highs in the low to middle 90s, Rain chance 40%

Wednesday & Thursday: The heat returns, mostly sunny, highs in the upper 90s, heat index 100+

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.