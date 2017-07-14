FIRST ALERT: Marginal risk for severe storms Saturday

In a word, HOT. More words: humid, muggy, ugh! But changes are on the way by the weekend.

A cold front makes its way into the state Saturday. The front stalls over the state Sunday and will basically wash out by Monday however, we’ll have enough moisture around to continue a good chance of afternoon storms through Tuesday.

The heating of the day along with the front in the area could give us a few strong to severe storms Saturday and Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk for severe weather both days. The greatest risk would be damaging winds, and heavy rain (smaller risk of hail and tornadoes) highs will “cool” to the lower 90s Sunday.



Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highs upper 90s (Heat Index 102° - 104°)



Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms (some with heavy rain and gusty winds) highs lower 90s.



Monday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s

