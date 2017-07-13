COMET test program will bring temporary free bus service to parts of downtown Columbia

People who count on public bus service to get around the capital city soon will have more options for travel in the coming months.

The even better news is that travel will be free on two test routes that COMET will be launching. The Columbia-area transit service will be starting rides between the Vista and Five Points along Gervais Street.

A second route will take travelers between the Vista and where Taylor Street meets Harden Street.

The two lines will launch on a trial basis beginning in September and will run Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We want to elevate the service of people who are already taking buses but we also want to get people out of their cars,” said Ann August, who is the interim executive director for COMET. “Those individuals that actually drive into Columbia every day, some of them park in the parking lots and things like that and we want to allow them to keep their cars in the parking lots during lunch time and then hop on the bus and ride for 15 minutes."

Officials with COMET added that they will be taking feedback from riders on the new routes during the trial period. Using that feedback they plan to come up with a pricing grid for the new transit service.

