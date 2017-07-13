Charlotte man arrested for choking Columbia woman

Lexington deputies have arrested and charged a Charlotte man after an altercation with a woman at a Lexington County apartment complex.

Christopher Scott Griffin, 50, is charged with grabbing the woman by her neck and choking her to the point of restricting her airway. Deputies say she then hit Griffin with a blunt object while she was being choked which helped her to get away.

“Our investigation into the incident is ongoing but we’ve already collected statements and talked to witnesses,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Deputies arrested Griffin Tuesday morning at Landmark Apartments after responding to what was initially called in as an assault.

Griffin is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. His bond is set at $100,000 and he is ordered to have no contact with the victim.

