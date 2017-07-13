Being proactive now could save you a long DMV wait later

A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.More >>
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.More >>
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.More >>
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.More >>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.More >>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.More >>
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.More >>
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.More >>
If you're not a fan of waiting in line at the DMV, pay attention, because the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles and its executive director, Kevin Shwedo, have some timesaving advice.More >>
If you're not a fan of waiting in line at the DMV, pay attention, because the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles and its executive director, Kevin Shwedo, have some timesaving advice.More >>
Rapper Christopher "Fresh Kid Ice" Wong Won, a founding member of Miami-based 2 Live Crew, died Thursday at 53.More >>
Rapper Christopher "Fresh Kid Ice" Wong Won, a founding member of Miami-based 2 Live Crew, died Thursday at 53.More >>
It’s not a trendy retail outlet or a luxury movie theater, but developers say the latest addition to Columbia’s BullStreet Neighborhood is still cause for excitement.More >>
It’s not a trendy retail outlet or a luxury movie theater, but developers say the latest addition to Columbia’s BullStreet Neighborhood is still cause for excitement.More >>
A deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake View area in Dillon County is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, local officials confirmed.More >>
A deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake View area in Dillon County is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, local officials confirmed.More >>
Lexington police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating two people who were caught on surveillance shoplifting from a Pitt Stop convenience store in Lexington Tuesday night.More >>
Lexington police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating two people who were caught on surveillance shoplifting from a Pitt Stop convenience store in Lexington Tuesday night.More >>