Moore named to Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List

Although no defensive players made the trip to Hoover for SEC Media Days, one Gamecock defender is still making headlines.

Senior linebacker Skai Moore was announced as one of 103 candidates selected to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list. The award is presented to college football's best defensive player by the Football Writers Association of America.

Moore didn't play a down last season after being sidelined by a neck injury. However, the 6-2, 218-pound linebacker is looking to build on his 2015 campaign. During that season, Moore totaled a team-high 111 tackles and four interceptions.

In total, Moore has 11 career interceptions and he's three shy of the program record. Also, Moore has collected 260 career tackles and has the chance to finish his career as the team leader in tackles for four seasons. That accomplishment has only taken place in NCAA Division I history 14 times.

Moore was also named to Bednarik Watch List earlier this week.

South Carolina will open their season in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 2 against NC State.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.