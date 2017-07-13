SECMD17: Gamecocks eye improvement in year two under Muschamp

2,754 words, 16 minutes, 1 podium. Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze kicked off Thursday at SEC Media Days with a congressional style filibuster.More >>
"That's the kind of job you want. Auburn is a place that wants to win championships and I agree. This year we have a chance and we have to seize the moment," Malzahn said.More >>
Jake is a little Maltese, but today he is a tiger!More >>
The Aggies finished 2016 with an 8-5 record. That’s after starting the season 6-0. While there are a number of things you can point to for that late season slide, particularly injuries, it all seems to come back to the Alabama game in October.More >>
The Crimson Tide were not the only teams to take the podium on Wednesday.More >>
We feel like we have an experienced football team. We're returning 17 starters, nine on offense, eight on defense. And the maturity level of your team is getting better. They can handle more.”More >>
The Ole Miss NCAA saga took another turn on Wednesday. Former football coach Houston Nutt has filed a civil lawsuit against the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation and the University of Mississippi. Nutt is alleging that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.More >>
Missouri finished with a 4-8 record last season, including a 2-6 mark in SEC play. "When you win four games, it hurts your soul," Missouri's second-year coach Barry Odom said.More >>
Hear what Nick Saban says he is most proud of, his thoughts on rebuilding the defense, and more.More >>
