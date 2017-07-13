Lexington police seek to identify shoplifting couple

Lexington police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating two people who were caught on surveillance shoplifting from a Pitt Stop convenience store in Lexington Tuesday night.

Officers say just after 9:30 p.m. a man and a woman entered the Pitt Stop located at 5019 Augusta Road. The woman then purposely dropped a glass drink bottle and broke it to distract the employee who came to clean it up. While the employee cleaned up the mess, the man hopped behind the counter and put numerous cigarette cartons in his pants before leaving the store. He got into a gray colored car that was parked outside.

The male individual is described by officers as a heavy set, dark skin black male. He was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, brown boots, and a black and white ball cap with white lettering across the front.

The woman is described as a heavy set, dark skin black female. She was wearing a sleeveless orange dress and brown sandals.

The couple could also be linked to previous incidents dating back to the summer of 2016. Officers say the same technique was used at numerous shoplifting incidents at gas stations in the Town of Lexington and also in other areas in the county.

Anyone who may recognize the couple is urged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

