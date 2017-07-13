UPDATE: Screaming Eagle Road back open after truck carrying sand - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Screaming Eagle Road back open after truck carrying sand overturns

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
(Source: Google Earth Pro) (Source: Google Earth Pro)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Screaming Eagle Road is back open after authorities had to shut the roadway down Thursday afternoon due to a tractor-trailer carrying sand that overturned. 

According to the Columbia Fire Department, that accident happened on Screaming Eagle Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

RELATED: See photos from the crash.

CFD officials say one person was transported from the scene with injuries. No word has been released on their condition. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WISTV.comMore>>

  • LIVE TRAFFIC

    LIVE TRAFFIC

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>

    Heading out on the roads? Be sure to check your route using the WIS First Alert Traffic map. You can see up-to-the-minute traffic data for major commuter routes.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly