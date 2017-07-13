UPDATE: Screaming Eagle Road back open after truck carrying sand overturns

Screaming Eagle Road is back open after authorities had to shut the roadway down Thursday afternoon due to a tractor-trailer carrying sand that overturned.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, that accident happened on Screaming Eagle Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

CFD officials say one person was transported from the scene with injuries. No word has been released on their condition.

#CPDUpdate: Crews spent about 5 hours cleaning up sand after an 18-wheeler collision at the 2600 block of Screaming Eagle Road. All clear. pic.twitter.com/sf4qSN34bQ — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 14, 2017

