Truck carrying sand overturns, blocking off Columbia road

A tractor-trailer carrying sand has overturned causing a Midlands street to be blocked off.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, that accident happened on Screaming Eagle Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

CFD officials say one person was transported from the scene with injuries.

No word on how long it will take for officials to clean up the scene.

