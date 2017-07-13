ACC Commish: Dabo's words about playoff resonated thanks to CFP victory

Coming off it's first National Championship victory in the new College Football Playoff, the ACC has plenty to crow about.

But ACC Commissioner John Swofford said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney set the tone for the conference victory over the SEC and the Alabama Crimson Tide this past January.

Swofford told the media of a meeting he had with conference coaches and athletics directors about stepping up as the new playoff kicked in because the conference didn't "perform very well" in the BCS era.

"They stepped up, and by they, I'm talking about everybody in our league. I told them the story about Dabo Swinney in that particular meeting, and Dabo said, 'Listen, we've got to do what the Commissioner is talking about, and any of you that don't think this league is going to be a prominent part of the playoff, you need to take a look in the mirror. We need to take a look in the mirror,'" Swofford said.

"And I thank Dabo, for following up as he did with his comments at that particular meeting, because it obviously resonated, and certainly it resonated at Clemson with Clemson's National Championship this year."

Dabo's Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship 35-31.

