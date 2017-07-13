BullStreet project bringing back buried creek

Smith Branch Creek is on its way back thanks to the BullStreet project. (Source: WIS)

It’s not a trendy retail outlet or a luxury movie theater, but developers say the latest addition to Columbia’s BullStreet Neighborhood is still cause for excitement.

The project has received critical federal and city approval to begin work to restore a portion of the Smith Branch Creek that was funneled decades ago into large culverts running under the former State Hospital campus.

The creek enters the 181-acre property on the southeastern edge or Calhoun Street side and exits near a small bridge on Colonial Drive.

City records indicate sections of the creek were no longer visible on an aerial photo taken in 1970.

Hughes Development Corporation President and project manager Robert Hughes said reconstruction or “daylighting” of the stream will restore water quality, wildlife, and biodiversity.

He said that work will also reduce flooding problems in nearby neighborhoods.

When finished next year, the creek will be part of an effort to create a 20-acre public park, a small pond, and a recreational asset for residents and visitors.

A spokeswoman for the Conservation Voters of South Carolina says the project will “set a new standard for urban stream renewal” across the Southeast.

Work on the creek restoration will start in a few weeks and be completed next year.

