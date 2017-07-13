Will Muschamp may have been the most entertaining coach at SEC Media Days

Will Muschamp began his opening statement at SEC Media Days in Hoover only to stop after noticing something peculiar about the crowd of reporters in the room.

"You guys don't look real good, to be honest with you," he said Thursday morning. "You look a little worn out."

Reporters would be targets of Muschamp's jokes during his time in the main room telling one Florida writer "you look like I need a drink" referencing a popular country song.

Muschamp would discuss the upcoming season with the audience, but another Florida writer would find himself in the coach's comical crosshairs. Just before he stood to introduce himself, South Carolina head coach recognized him and interrupted the introduction.

"You don't have to identify yourself," Muschamp told the reporter. "They could use your voice to torture prisoners of war."

It essentially was the one thing that SEC Media Days had been missing all week. Without legendary head coach Steve Spurrier taking his usual jabs or former LSU head coach Les Miles giving a rundown on his summer vacation, the yearly event had more of a business conference feel to it.

Muschamp was one of three coaches to cap off the final day of SEC Media Days in Hoover thanks to his good friend and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, who he also took a friendly shot at while on stage.

"I actually was scheduled to come on day two, and my friend Kirby Smart called and said, 'Would you mind coming on day four? I need a little more vacation time with (my) wife," Muschamp said. "He might be working on his basketball skills since he never beat me at Valdosta State, regardless of the story he tells."

The Gamecocks will officially get down to business when they hold their first day of practice on July 31 as they begin their quest to win the SEC East.

