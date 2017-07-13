Columbia firefighters on scene of house fire

Columbia firefighters are at a house fire off Farrow Road.

Crews were called to the fire just before 1 p.m. at the house in the 3500 block of Carver Street. CFD sent out preliminary information via Twitter:

#TheCFD on scene working residential structure fire 3500blk Carver St #scnews pic.twitter.com/nqTF3yE8qV — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 13, 2017

WIS is working to get more information.

