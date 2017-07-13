Swansea man accused of inappropriately kissing child younger than 11

A Swansea man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11, accused of inappropriately kissing a victim.

According to the arrest warrants for Michael Shawn Smith, 34, the alleged incidents occurred several times between December 2016 and March 2017.

Smith was arrested and released from the Lexington County Detention Center Wednesday after a judge set his bond at $15,000.

“This arrest and charge are part of an ongoing investigation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detectives are looking into other incidents in which Smith might have involvement.”

