Recaptured SC inmate being held in highest security

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a convict who escaped from a maximum security prison using equipment flown into the facility by drone is now being held in the state's highest security facility.

Online records showed Jimmy Causey was being held Thursday in a lockdown unit at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia.

Authorities say Causey used wire cutters apparently brought in via drone and coordinated with others by cellphone to escape from the Lieber Correctional Institution last week. He was on the run for three days before being captured last week in Austin, Texas.

He escaped from a different prison in 2005 by hiding in a trash truck.

Causey was returned to South Carolina on Wednesday after being extradited from Texas.

