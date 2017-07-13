Recaptured SC inmate being held in highest security

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.

Causey found in TX with guns, $47K after SC escape aided by cell phone and wire cutters

Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.

Manhunt continues for armed and dangerous escapee from SC maximum-security prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a convict who escaped from a maximum security prison using equipment flown into the facility by drone is now being held in the state's highest security facility.

Online records showed Jimmy Causey was being held Thursday in a lockdown unit at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia.

Authorities say Causey used wire cutters apparently brought in via drone and coordinated with others by cellphone to escape from the Lieber Correctional Institution last week. He was on the run for three days before being captured last week in Austin, Texas.

He escaped from a different prison in 2005 by hiding in a trash truck.

Causey was returned to South Carolina on Wednesday after being extradited from Texas.

