Forest Acres Police need help identifying person wanted in car break-ins

Forest Acres Police are asking for help identifying a man who may have broken into several vehicles in the area of Forest Drive and Beltline.

Police say the photos were taken from the doorbell motion camera of a home at about 4:40 a.m. on July 6. Police say the man was peering into the windows of the house.

Photos of the man are attached to this story.

Police also say several vehicles were broken into in the area. Cash and miscellaneous items were taken.

If you recognize him or know anything that could lead to an arrest, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Or you can contact Forest Acres Police at 803-782-9444.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.