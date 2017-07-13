One extricated from car following crash with train - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One extricated from car following crash with train

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Irmo Fire District) (Source: Irmo Fire District)
IRMO, SC (WIS) -

The Irmo Fire District continues to investigate a train versus car accident involving one car.

According to Irmo Fire District officials, one man had to be removed from the mangled car early Thursday around 3:12 a.m. on Rolling Pines Road.

No word on the condition of the victim.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly