Irmo police investigating shooting at new gas station near I-26

The shooting happened at the brand new Circle K on Broad River Road near I-26. (Source: Google Earth)

Police in Irmo are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station on Broad River Road Wednesday morning.

Police were notified of the incident after a gunshot victim arrived at Palmetto Health Parkridge. Investigators determined the shooting occurred at the brand new Circle K at 7710 Broad River Road near Interstate 26 around 3 a.m.

The man was shot in the upper body. Police do not believe his injury is life-threatening.

Police are looking for a blue 2004-2008 Ford Explorer in connection to the incident. Three people were in the vehicle.

No employees were involved in the incident.

If you know anything that can help police with the investigation, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

