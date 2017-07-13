Osprey chicks' names celebrate Gamecocks' national championship

The world-famous osprey chicks hatched at a nest on Lake Murray now have names.

Sharonkay Ford set up a camera on a pair of ospreys that made a nest in her backyard on Lake Murray. People from around the world watched the live stream from the camera.

In May, Lucy and Ricky's eggs hatched. Ford has affectionately named the chicks in honor of the 2017 NCAA National Champions Gamecocks women's basketball team, "Dawn" and "Staley."

Ford says the camera failed after the first two eggs hatched and it was too close to the nest to be repaired. Next year they expect to have two cameras on the birds.

"They are flying great and one has even learned to catch her own fish already!" Ford says.



Ford says the family expected to hang around for another five to six weeks before they head south.

