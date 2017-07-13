Packed room for House hearing on opioid abuse

The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in uptown Charlotte Saturday morning has been charged in the man's death Wednesday.More >>
Store closing sales at the affected locations will begin Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.More >>
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.More >>
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.More >>
There was emotional testimony during a House panel in the Upstate Wednesday night on ways to battle a growing opioid addiction South Carolina.More >>
There are three new members of the penguin family at Riverbanks Zoo.More >>
Announced as the nominee in a curt, early morning tweet by Trump, and without the pageantry of a Rose Garden ceremony, the hearing will offer the first public, close-up look at Christopher Wray's background.More >>
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.More >>
Three people were injured in what Columbia Police are describing as a "serious collision" on Broad River Road overnight.More >>
