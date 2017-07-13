Three injured in crash involving motorcycle

Three people were injured in what Columbia Police are describing as a "serious collision" on Broad River Road overnight.

The crash occurred in the 3600 block of Broad River Road at about midnight Thursday.

Columbia Police say two people on the motorcycle and the driver of the car were hurt.

Motorcycle & car collision - 3600 block Broad River Rd. Two passengers on motorcycle have serious injuries. Driver of car injured as well. pic.twitter.com/cyoXLdbPlF — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 13, 2017

Eastbound lanes were blocked for about an hour as the traffic safety unit investigated crash. There's no word yet on how the crash happened.

