Get ready for a torrid Thursday

The heat is back as high pressure takes control. The Bermuda high pressure gives us our summer heat and humidity. This will limit the conditions necessary for widespread storm development.

Look for only isolated afternoon storms through Friday afternoon.



A cold front makes its way into the state by Saturday. The front looks to stall over the state over the weekend, plus, we should see a few disturbances that will be here to help aid afternoon storms Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler thanks to more clouds and increasing rain chance.



Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s (Heat Index 101°-103°)



Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, 20% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs upper 90s (Heat Index 104°)



Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms (some with heavy rain) highs lower 90s.

