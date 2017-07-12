Recent chase reignites debate on purpose of 'Live PD'

A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.More >>
Announced as the nominee in a curt, early morning tweet by Trump, and without the pageantry of a Rose Garden ceremony, the hearing will offer the first public, close-up look at Christopher Wray's background.More >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.More >>
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.More >>
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.More >>
Chuck Blazer, the pioneering American soccer executive who admissions of corruption set off a global scandal that ultimately toppled FIFA President Sepp Blatter, has died at age 72.More >>
Days after a high-speed chase unfolded on the streets of Columbia, mixed reactions continue to flow to the TV program that carried it all live.More >>
A deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake View area in Dillon County is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, local officials confirmed.More >>
It's First Responder Night at Spirit Communications Park, and one Richland County deputy and Live PD fan favorite threw out the first pitch.More >>
At 108 years old, Donella Wilson is the newest recipient of the Order of the Palmetto. Governor Henry McMaster delivered the award to Ms. Wilson on Wednesday in her downtown Columbia home.More >>
