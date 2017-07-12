Doctors: 2-year-old girl was injured in 'Live PD' chase

Richland County authorities are considering upgraded charges against a man who crashed his SUV while fleeing a deputy on live television.



The incident was shown on the A&E program “Live PD” Saturday night resulted in a horrifying rollover crash and a dramatic struggle between the SUV’s driver, 22-year-old Bryan Martin, and Richland Senior Deputy Chris Mastrianni.

Viewers saw Martin emerge from the upside down vehicle with his 2-year-old daughter under his arm. Martin eventually dropped the girl as he continued to resist the deputy’s efforts to take him into custody.

Sheriff Leon Lott says his department was notified Wednesday afternoon that an initial examination of the toddler at a hospital failed to detect she had suffered a broken bone in her arm.

Lott says the child is being treated for the injury.

He says his department and the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s office will explore an additional charge or enhanced endangerment charge against Martin.

It is not clear whether she suffered the broken arm as a result of the crash or the struggle that followed. Martin faces several other charges in connection with the incident.

Check back for more updates.

MORE: Mother of toddler caught in middle of Live PD chase defends suspect after dramatic court appearance

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.