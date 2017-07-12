WATCH: RCSD deputy, other first responders throw first pitch at Fireflies game

Deputy Chris Mastrianni threw out one of the first pitches at first responders night at the Columbia Fireflies game Wednesday. (Source: WIS)

It's First Responder Night at Spirit Communications Park, and one Richland County deputy and Live PD fan favorite threw out the first pitch.

Deputy Chris Mastrianni was invited by the Columbia Fireflies to throw out the first pitch Wednesday and he accepted the invitation.

