WATCH: RCSD deputy, other first responders throw first pitch at - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: RCSD deputy, other first responders throw first pitch at Fireflies game

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Deputy Chris Mastrianni threw out one of the first pitches at first responders night at the Columbia Fireflies game Wednesday. (Source: WIS) Deputy Chris Mastrianni threw out one of the first pitches at first responders night at the Columbia Fireflies game Wednesday. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

It's First Responder Night at Spirit Communications Park, and one Richland County deputy and Live PD fan favorite threw out the first pitch. 

Deputy Chris Mastrianni was invited by the Columbia Fireflies to throw out the first pitch Wednesday and he accepted the invitation

MORE: Live PD deputy becomes social media star after high-speed chase ends safely

RELATED: RCSD's Chris Mastrianni, Kevin Lawrence to appear in Live PD's studio

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:56:34 GMT

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    More >>

  • Woman dies from tick-borne 'Bourbon virus'

    Woman dies from tick-borne 'Bourbon virus'

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:44:21 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:54:43 GMT

    Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.

    More >>

    Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.

    More >>

  • Video: Rat runs across restaurant counter

    Video: Rat runs across restaurant counter

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-07-12 13:01:40 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 9:17 AM EDT2017-07-12 13:17:35 GMT

    The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn. 

    More >>

    The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly