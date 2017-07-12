ESPN FPI gives USC slim chance to win SEC East

HOOVER, AL (TheBigSpur.com) -- With the college football season still more than a month and a half away, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) does not believe South Carolina has much of a chance to win the SEC East in 2017.

On Tuesday, as the SEC is conducting its Football Media Days, the Gamecocks were given a six percent chance to go to Atlanta in December, tied for the fourth-lowest percentage in the seven-team division. Georgia and Florida are the only teams give at least a 20 percent chance to play for an SEC Championship.

FPI description from ESPN:

The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily.

The media's predicted order of finish in the conference, prediction of the overall SEC champion, and preseason All-SEC teams will be announced on Friday.

