Man, 30, charged with sexually abusing child under 10

A 30-year-old has been arrested and charged based on allegations he sexually abused a child, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers arrested Henry Joshua Prock and charged him with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The arrest comes after the victim, who was under the age of 10, told relatives about what happened to her at an apartment complex last summer. From there, the relatives notified police and the Department of Social Services.

Prock was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

