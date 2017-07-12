A cell phone helped put a hit on this man, now he's on a mission to get these 'weapons' out of SC prisons

The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.More >>
Announced as the nominee in a curt, early morning tweet by Trump, and without the pageantry of a Rose Garden ceremony, the hearing will offer the first public, close-up look at Christopher Wray's background.More >>
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.More >>
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.More >>
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.More >>
Two Richland County sheriff's deputies whose popularity exploded following a high-speed chase broadcast on A&E's Live PD will be heading to New York this weekend to appear on the show in the studio.More >>
It's first responder night at Spirit Communications Park, and one Richland County deputy will be throwing the first pitch.More >>
Protecting your children from online predators can be a tough job especially with technology constantly changing. For many parents, technology is just too intimidating and a lot of times your kids know more about how it works than you.More >>
When a South Carolina corrections officer was attacked in his home and shot six times, doctors say he died twice on the operating table.More >>
Robinson Cano's 10th-inning homer off Wade Davis lifted the American League to a 2-1 All-Star win.More >>
