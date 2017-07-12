Escaped inmate Jimmy Causey back in SC

A South Carolina escaped convict who made it all the way to Texas with weapons and over $47,000 in cash is back in the Palmetto State.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Jimmy Causey was transferred back to South Carolina to face charges surrounding his escape from Lieber Correctional Institution last week.

Causey, according to state Department of Corrections officials, managed his escape with the aid of a cell phone.

Causey was arrested at about 4 a.m. Officers say they went into the room and found a pistol, a shotgun and more than $47,000 cash in the hotel room. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said Causey was sleeping when officers arrived at the hotel and he was arrested without incident.

