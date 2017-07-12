Is former USC baseball coach Chad Holbrook getting closer to a new job?

Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.More >>
Jim McElwain and the Florida Gators have a lot they are focused on this off-season, having LSU as a homecoming opponent isn't very high on that list.More >>
Jim McElwain and the Florida Gators have a lot they are focused on this off-season, having LSU as a homecoming opponent isn't very high on that list.More >>
"There's only two types of people in this world, limited and limitless, and you got to figure out which one we are,” says Derek Mason.More >>
"There's only two types of people in this world, limited and limitless, and you got to figure out which one we are,” says Derek Mason.More >>
This is Mullen's ninth trip to SEC Media Days and has led the Bulldogs to seven consecutive bowl games. "The iPad hadn't been created when I first started coming to SEC Media Days," Mullen joked.More >>
This is Mullen's ninth trip to SEC Media Days and has led the Bulldogs to seven consecutive bowl games. "The iPad hadn't been created when I first started coming to SEC Media Days," Mullen joked.More >>
Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart enters his second season in Athens looking to build off an 8-5 season and a top-three recruiting class.More >>
Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart enters his second season in Athens looking to build off an 8-5 season and a top-three recruiting class.More >>
The Southeastern Conference held the first of its four-day media pilgrimage on Monday from Hoover, Alabama at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel.More >>
The Southeastern Conference held the first of its four-day media pilgrimage on Monday from Hoover, Alabama at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel.More >>
Butch Jones was in Hoover Monday for his 5th appearance at SEC Media Days. He said on the plane ride down he had a chance to reflect on what has changed in the time he has been there.More >>
Butch Jones was in Hoover Monday for his 5th appearance at SEC Media Days. He said on the plane ride down he had a chance to reflect on what has changed in the time he has been there.More >>
If you have texted Bret Bielema over the last few days and haven’t heard back from him, there is a reason for it.More >>
If you have texted Bret Bielema over the last few days and haven’t heard back from him, there is a reason for it.More >>
Check out Rick Karle catching up with SEC Network's Paul Finebaum Monday afternoon at SEC Media Days.More >>
Check out Rick Karle catching up with SEC Network's Paul Finebaum Monday afternoon at SEC Media Days.More >>