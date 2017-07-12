Is former USC baseball coach Chad Holbrook getting closer to a new job?

Former South Carolina baseball coach Chad Holbrook appears to be inching closer to a new job following his resignation from the team earlier this year.

Holbrook, who will be honored alongside his wife, Jenn, as a Community Builder by Mungo Homes for their work in pediatric cancer on Wednesday at 7 p.m., spoke about what his future on the baseball diamond will look like.

"Hopefully before the end of the month, everyone will know where I'm working,” Chad said. “I've got my fingers crossed. I don't see myself taking much time off because I'm getting bored laying around the house."

Holbrook added he’s been grateful for this time that he’s been able to spend with his family.

“I'm excited about tomorrow, I'm excited about the next day. I've been able to be more of a dad to Reece and Cooper, and a better husband to Jennifer in the last couple weeks," Chad said.

South Carolina recently hired University of South Florida coach Mark Kingston to take over as skipper for the Gamecocks.

