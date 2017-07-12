DMV to suspend license of Midlands used car dealer again

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has notified a used car dealership that its license might soon be suspended – again.

S&D Auto Sales on Airport Boulevard in West Columbia just wrapped up a seven-day suspension last week.

Now, as WIS continues looking into the dealership, the DMV is taking action again. This time, the department is seeking to suspend the dealership’s license to sell cars for 30 days. The suspension would begin at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 5 and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 4.

"You may not sell or attempt to effect the sale of any motor vehicle during the above time period,” a DMV manager wrote in a letter to S&D.

In moving to suspend S&D’s license, DMV cited three cases in which S&D failed to deliver titles to paying customers within 45 days. Two of the three customers, Banks Parmley and Tiffany Raitt, shared their stories with us in June.

During the suspension, S&D’s dealer license will have to be removed from public view. All dealer plates will have to be secured inside the dealership’s office.

S&D’s owner, Serge Ratkovic, can appeal the suspension. He’ll have 10 days after the date of notification to decide whether to appeal or not.

Per DMV policy, dealerships are put on seven-day suspension if they rack up 12 points against their dealer's license within three years. They’re put on 30-day suspension if they collect 24 points. The DMV has said S&D has racked up 28 points against its license since March 2016.

We have reached out to Ratkovic for comment but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.